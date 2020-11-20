Jonny Williams is Charlton doubt for trip to Gillingham due to groin injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gillingham have no fresh concerns heading into this weekend’s Sky Bet League One clash with in-form rivals Charlton.

Steve Evans’ men return to the action against the high-flying Addicks on Saturday lunchtime.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Tom O’Connor will be assessed before the match having returned from international duty.

Long-term absentees Stuart O’Keefe and Jacob Mellis remain out as Charlton visit Priestfield, with Gills assistant Paul Raynor saying the rest of the squad are fit.

High-flying Charlton are looking to record a seventh successive League One victory on Saturday.

Jonny Williams is a doubt for the match after Addicks boss Lee Bowyer said he picked up a minor groin injury while away with the Wales national team,

Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja are pushing to be involved after playing in a friendly against Luton on Monday, while Alex Gilbey has returned to training.

Akin Famewo and Alfie Doughty remain sidelined for the south-east London side.