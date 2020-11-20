Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson missing with hamstring injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sky Bet League One leaders Peterborough will be without Nathan Thompson for the visit of Blackpool.

The defender is suffering from a hamstring injury but is expected to be back in contention as early as midweek.

Posh are also without midfielder Flynn Clarke who is also absent with a hamstring complaint.

Manager Darren Ferguson will be keen to return to winning ways after losing at Crewe last weekend but he will still be unable to call on the services of Ricky-Jade Jones with the teenager in the final stages of recovery from a leg injury.

Blackpool travel to the Weston Homes Stadium having won their last four games in all competitions.

They have also been boosted by the return of a number of players – with duo Ethan Robson and Dan Ballard both back from suspension.

Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn is also available after his 14-day self-isolation came to and end.

Striker Oliver Sarkic is back in contention following a knee problem while Jordan Williams and Matty Virtue are also closing in on a return.