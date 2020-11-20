Lee Brown in line for Portsmouth return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth left-back Lee Brown will be in contention for a starting spot against Crewe in Saturday’s League One clash at Fratton Park.

The left-back has missed Pompey’s last four games with a hamstring injury but has returned to training to give manager Kenny Jackett a welcome selection headache as he looks to end Crewe’s recent good form.

Ryan Williams will also be available, despite limping off late against Plymouth with a groin injury, and Ronan Curtis has returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland fully fit.

Marcus Harness is also available, having been unable to play for the Republic in their Nations League game against Bulgaria because of red tape, but Michael Jacobs remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Crewe boss David Artell has been dealt a blow with a long-term injury of defender Donervon Daniels.

The 26-year-old was originally expected to be out for around six weeks with a hamstring tear, but further scans have revealed the injury to be more severe than initially thought and he is now due to be sidelined for around three to four months.

Chris Porter will also miss the encounter but has stepped up training as he closes in on a comeback after a quad injury.