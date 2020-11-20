Joshua King out of Reading clash after positive coronavirus test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth striker Joshua King will miss the visit of Reading on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.

King produced a negative result upon returning from Norway duty this week but a day later he tested positive and will now begin a period of self-isolation that means he is unavailable to face the Royals.

Club captain Steve Cook is available again after the defender sat out the 3-1 win at Birmingham before the international break two weeks ago due to a one-match suspension.

Lewis Cook was withdrawn before half-time in that game as he required stitches on his shin but the midfielder should be in contention to feature this weekend.

Reading will make a late call on captain Liam Moore.

The defender has been out since October 30 and, although he is making good progress on his recovery on an ankle injury, he is still touch and go for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Yakou Meite (ankle) and Ovie Ejaria (muscular problem) are also doubtful.

Felipe Araruna (knee) and John Swift (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.