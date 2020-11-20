Wycombe striker Uche Ikpeazu a doubt for Brentford clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe will check on striker Uche Ikpeazu ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against Brentford.

Ikpeazu, a summer signing from Hearts, was set to make his international debut for Uganda but was forced to withdraw from the squad because of an ankle problem.

Midfielder Daryl Horgan will also be assessed, having played for the Republic of Ireland over the international break, including a start in the defeat by England at Wembley.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is set to return to the touchline, having missing the previous three matches following emergency surgery on a back problem.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson is back in full training following a hamstring issue.

The defender has been out since mid-October, missing the past five matches, so may not be rushed back into the squad.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard is another stepping up his rehabilitation following an ankle problem.

Defender Mads Roerslev (foot) and midfielder Shandon Baptiste (knee) are long-term absentees.