Wolves hoping Conor Coady will be ready to return for Southampton clash

Conor Coady’s hopes of making a 122nd consecutive league appearance for Wolves hang in the balance after he was forced to leave the England squad due to covid protocols.

The defender has had to self-isolate and train on his own but boss Nuno Espirito Santo hopes he will be available for Monday’s clash with Southampton.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is expected to shrug off the knock which saw him withdraw from France’s under-21 squad at the start of the international break.

Captain James Ward-Prowse is expected to be fit for Southampton after he returned to training this week following a hamstring injury which ruled him out of international duty.

Full-back Ryan Bertrand is also back after a thigh issue but Mohamed Salisu is still building up his match fitness.

Top goalscorer Danny Ings remains out after knee surgery last month, but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reported the forward is making good progress ahead of an expected return in December.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Buur, Semedo, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Hoever, Boly, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Neto, Jimenez, Silva.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Adams, Armstrong, Forster, Stephens, Valery, Diallo, Long, Obafemi, Walcott, Tella.