Defender Curtis Tilt available for Wigan’s clash with Oxford

Rock-bottom Wigan have received a boost as they prepare for their first game since the departure of manager John Sheridan.

Caretaker-bosses Leam Richardson and Gregor Rioch have on-loan defender Curtis Tilt available for their League One clash with Oxford.

Tilt’s availability is a timely boost for the Latics who are without Adam Long due to suspension after his red card in the FA Cup defeat to Chorley.

Matty Palmer is back after being forced to sit out the Chorley loss due to the terms of his loan, but Will Keane faces an additional period of time on the sidelines.

Oxford are waiting on news of striker Sam Winnall who was forced off during the midweek defeat to Crewe with a hamstring strain.

Winnall’s absence would be another major blow for Us boss Karl Robinson, although there are signs his side’s injury issues are beginning to ease.

Alex Gorrin could return to contention after a hamstring strain while defender Rob Atkinson is also expected to return.

Midfielder Jamie Hanson is closing in on a return from an ankle injury but Cameron Brannagan remains sidelined with an eye infection.