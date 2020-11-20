Stephen Humphrys targeting return to Rochdale action in AFC Wimbledon clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Striker Stephen Humphrys is nearing a return to action as Rochdale prepare to face AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One.

Humphrys suffered an injury in the 38th minute of the first game of his second spell at the club in September and has not played since.

However, the 23-year-old played 45 minutes in the Central League Cup in midweek and could feature on Saturday, although manager Brian Barry-Murphy will not take any chances ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu suffered a hand injury on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s and will be assessed.

New signing Ben Heneghan will go straight into the AFC Wimbledon squad for the trip to Rochdale.

Dons manager Glyn Hodges believes the centre-half will be a useful acquisition ahead of a busy period after previously working with him at Stoke.

Heneghan, who spent the last two seasons on loan from Sheffield United at Blackpool, is not at full fitness but Hodges believes the 27-year-old will quickly get up to speed.

Defender Luke O’Neill remains sidelined and Hodges is unable to put a date on the defender’s likely return.