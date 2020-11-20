Ched Evans eyes Fleetwood start against Plymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ched Evans is pushing to return to the starting line-up as Fleetwood look to continue their fine recent form against Plymouth.

Evans left the field on a stretcher after a collision in his side’s FA Cup defeat at Hull, but returned off the bench in the subsequent 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

Harvey Saunders also went off against Hull in similar circumstances, and missed the Rovers game but is battling to return to face the Pilgrims.

Boss Joey Barton has urged his side to continue their good run and keep pace with the division’s leading sides.

Plymouth defender Byron Moore is expected to shrug off the knee injury which kept him out of last week’s draw against Portsmouth.

Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe also indicated that top scorer Luke Jephcott has returned unscathed from international duty with Wales under-21s.

However Jephcott must fight to return to the first team after Lowe praised the performances of strikers Ryan Hardie and Frank Noubie.

Lowe does not expect any additional injury concerns as his side look to sustain their encouraging start to the new campaign.