Fulham to check on Mario Lemina hamstring problem ahead of Everton clash

Fulham will again check on midfielder Mario Lemina, who has been out with a hamstring problem, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Everton.

Cottagers boss Scott Parker reported no fresh injury problems following the international break, but French forward Aboubakar Kamara will serve out a three-match suspension.

Dutch defender Kenny Tete is stepping up his recovery from a calf problem, along with Terence Kongolo (ankle) but both are not yet ready for a return.

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has been ruled out after sustaining an injury in training for the Republic of Ireland.

Forward Richarlison returns after a three-match suspension.

Midfielders Fabian Delph (knock) and Allan (muscle) are fit while long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin is closing in on a return in the next couple of weeks.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Aina, Cairney, Reed, Zambo, Mitrovic, Reid, Lookman, Rodak, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Kebano, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro, Lemina

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olsen, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Delph, Sigurdsson, Tosun, Iwobi, Bernard.