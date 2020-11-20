Mason Greenwood among Manchester United concerns but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upbeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester United have some injury concerns but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels positive about his options when they host West Brom.

Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones were the only players unable to train on the eve of the match, although Saturday will come too soon for Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo as they build fitness.

Solskjaer suggested Mason Greenwood may also not make it as he returns from illness, while he is waiting to see if Marcus Rashford had any reaction to his return to training on Friday following a shoulder complaint.

Victor Lindelof will have an ongoing back issue assessed on Saturday, when Alex Telles could make his Premier League debut having been laid low following a positive Covid-19 test.

West Brom expect to have defender Branislav Ivanovic, forward Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson all available following self-isolation after positive Covid-19 tests.

Ivanovic and Pereira had both been unavailable for the defeat by Tottenham before the international break, while Robinson has completed his 10-day isolation period after testing positive for the virus while away with the Republic of Ireland.

The Baggies are waiting for the all clear from other players who have returned after international duty. Forward Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) has started some group training and midfielder Sam Field (knee) is also stepping up his own rehabilitation.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Telles, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Cavani, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend, O’Shea, Livermore, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Robinson, Grant, Button, Ivanovic, Pereira, Gibbs, Peltier, Phillips, Diangana, Sawyers, Edwards.