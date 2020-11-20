Marcus Fraser confident St Mirren will emerge stronger from testing spell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Mirren defender Marcus Fraser believes they can emerge stronger from their early-season challenges.

The Paisley side have been hit by several coronavirus blows including losing all three goalkeepers at the same time followed by a separate outbreak which forced the club to close and have two games postponed.

Saints have also suffered from suspensions and injury and not won in the league since August 15.

But they have gone five games unbeaten, four of them in the Betfred Cup, and have seen their injury list ease in recent weeks.

And Fraser feels the togetherness has grown in the wake of their difficulties.

“For me personally I think it will help the club and the group of players because everyone is just going to come out fighting at the other end of it,” the former Ross County player said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Livingston.

“I see the players work hard every day, train well every day. I think together as a group we will come out the other end better for it and hopefully we start that on Saturday.”

There is another challenge for manager Jim Goodwin after seeing Joe Shaughnessy pick up a three-match ban last weekend.

“These things can’t be helped, you just get on with it,” Fraser said. “We have to deal with it. If we get a win on Saturday, that’s all forgotten about it. You have to move on as a team and whoever the manager picks to take Joe’s place, I’m sure he will be ready.”

And the defender believes the squad will be ready after recovering from their enforced shutdown.

“The last couple of weeks in training has been really good, there’s been a tempo,” the 26-year-old said. “It might have taken some people a little bit longer than they thought but a lot of people got game time in the cup games and that’s good.

“We have had a lot of training sessions under our belt and we are raring to go.”