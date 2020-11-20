Guy Melamed set for St Johnstone league bow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Israeli striker Guy Melamed could make his first Scottish Premiership appearance for St Johnstone when they host Motherwell on Saturday.

The deadline-day signing made his first start for the club during Saturday’s Betfred Cup win over Peterhead and will now be looking to get another taste of action against Well.

New Northern Ireland cap Ali McCann and Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Danny McNamara will have their fitness levels assessed after only returning to training from international duty on Friday.

Motherwell have Bevis Mugabi, Ricki Lamie and Sherwin Seedorf back in contention following injury.

Manager Stephen Robinson will assess Scotland defenders Stephen O’Donnell and Declan Gallagher following their return to the club on Friday morning, while Scotland Under-21 midfielders Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire returned 24 hours earlier.

Jake Carroll is running but not back in full training following an Achilles injury while long-term absentee Charles Dunne (groin) remains out.