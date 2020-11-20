Joe Lumley in line for Doncaster debut after emergency loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster could hand a debut to on-loan goalkeeper Joe Lumley in their home game against Sunderland.

Lumley has joined on a seven-day emergency loan from QPR and is vying with Louis Jones for a start after Stoke recalled Joe Bursik this week from his loan spell at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Winger Jon Taylor is doubtful and will be assessed after missing the last two games due to a muscle strain.

Madger Gomes and Tyreece John-Jules (thigh) are also doubtful, while West Brom loanee Rayhaan Tulloch remains unavailable.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson will assess Luke O’Nien and Aiden O’Brien, while Callum McFadzean is not expected to return.

O’Nien sustained a knock in training on Thursday, while O’Brien has a minor groin strain.

McFadzean missed last week’s home defeat to MK Dons due to a hamstring strain and will also be monitored after returning to training this week.

Jordan Willis (knee) will be sidelined for around three weeks, but Northern Ireland pair Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin are available following international duty.