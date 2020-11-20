Jake Hesketh back from suspension as Crawley take on Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley midfielder Jake Hesketh is back in contention for the home game against Carlisle following suspension.

Hesketh served a three-game ban following his straight red card in last month’s home win against Cambridge.

Defender Jordan Tunnicliffe is expected to be available after missing the last two games through injury, but Joe McNerney is hoping to retain his place at the heart of defence.

Midfielder Tyler Frost and defender Tom Dallison are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up, while George Francomb (broken arm) and Reece Grego-Cox (knee) are still out.

Carlisle pair Dean Furman and Joshua Kayode are available after missing the last two games while on international duty.

Midfielder Furman has played two full games for South Africa, while striker Kayode has made two appearances for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Forward Gime Toure is also back in contention having served a three-game ban following his straight red card in the recent defeat at Exeter.

Boss Chris Beech has no major new injury concerns as his side chase their second league win on the road this season.