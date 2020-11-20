Scunthorpe have several players missing for visit of Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scunthorpe have a host of injury worries for the visit of Morecambe.

Midfielder Jake Taylor misses out as he has to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into contact with somebody who had tested positive for Covid-19.

On-loan midfielder Frank Vincent has returned to parent club Bournemouth with a thigh strain which could sideline him for two months.

Aaron Jarvis is out with a hamstring injury and Kevin Van Veen will be assessed after coming off holding his hamstring at Port Vale last weekend.

Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden could return for Morecambe having been self-isolating.

The duo missed the FA Cup trip to Maldon and Tiptree and last weekend’s draw with Stevenage.

Liam Gibson and A-Jay Leitch-Smith (both hamstring) are set to miss out again.

Burnley loanee Ryan Cooney is pushing for a start after scoring twice – his first senior goals – in the 4-0 Papa John’s Trophy win over Manchester United Under-21s in midweek.