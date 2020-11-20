Elvis Bwomono available again for Southend after international duty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southend defender Elvis Bwomono is back in contention for the home game against Cambridge following international duty.

Full-back Bwomono missed Southend’s first win of the season at Walsall last week after appearing in two African Cup of Nations qualifiers for Uganda against South Sudan.

Alan McCormack returned to full training this week following a calf problem, but remains doubtful and will be assessed.

Fellow midfielder Kyle Taylor is still sidelined due to a hamstring injury as the Blues chase their first home win of the season.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is expected to choose from an unchanged squad as his side bid to maintain their challenge at the top.

Bonner has no new injury or suspension concerns after last week’s home draw against Barrow left the U’s second in the table.

Forward Paul Mullin is hoping to recover from an ankle knock sustained last week to resume up front alongside Joe Ironside.

Ironside scored in his fourth successive league game against Barrow to take his tally to seven from 12 appearances this season.