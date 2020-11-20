Nicky Devlin says Livingston’s time is now

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston full-back Nicky Devlin admits they need to take advantage of a run of games against the teams closest to them in the league.

But Devlin admits their opponents will feel points are there for the taking against them after their inconsistent start to the Scottish Premiership campaign.

Livi recently won all four Betfred Cup games but only took one point from a possible 12 in the league in between.

Gary Holt’s side sit in 10th place in the table but now host second-bottom St Mirren on Saturday before taking on Ayr in the cup and Dundee United at home.

They then meet St Johnstone, Hamilton and Kilmarnock and Devlin knows it is a crucial period.

Devlin said: “We have got a lot of games where we look at and say we should be taking points from.

“But I’m sure other teams are looking at it the exact same. They will probably see us as not hitting the top form of last season and think they can take points from us.

“We have to meet that challenge face on.

“But we definitely have a run of games we feel we should take points from and that starts on Saturday.

“Especially here, we have to start winning games.”