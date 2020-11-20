Christian Doidge available after suspension as Hibernian host Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hibernian have Christian Doidge back from suspension for Saturday’s visit of Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Ofir Marciano, Ryan Porteous and Alex Gogic also come back from international duty after missing the Betfred Cup win over Dundee.

Kyle Magennis, Lewis Stevenson and Scott Allan remain on the sidelines.

Jeremie Frimpong has shaken off a knee knock for Celtic while Christopher Jullien will need to wait until next week to return from a back injury.

Mikey Johnston is training but is not ready to feature after a long-term absence and will undergo some physical tests next week to determine his progress.

James Forrest remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.