Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Livingston welcome back duo from coronavirus lay-off

by Press Association
November 20, 2020, 6:49 pm
Syndicate Post image
Livingston manager Gary Holt has players back (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Livingston’s Covid-19 problems have cleared ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of St Mirren.

The two players who tested positive are back in training.

Steve Lawson, Robby McCrorie and Ciaron Brown are back from international duty for Gary Holt, while Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Joe Shaughnessy is suspended for St Mirren.

The defender was sent off against Queen’s Park in the Betfred Cup last weekend.

Jim Goodwin otherwise has a full squad after Ryan Flynn made his long-awaited comeback at Hampden.

More from the Press and Journal