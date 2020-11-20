Dundee United to check on Lawrence Shankland fitness ahead of Hamilton visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee United will assess the fitness of Lawrence Shankland ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of Hamilton following his travels with Scotland.

Shankland only played a handful of minutes during the international break and United boss Micky Mellon fears the striker might not be ready to start.

Logan Chalmers (ankle) remains out for United.

Lewis Smith will sit out Hamilton’s trip to Tannadice after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring problem.

The midfielder spent 10 weeks on the sidelines after breaking down back in August but is now being sent for a scan after the injury returned during last week’s defeat to Stranraer.

Accies boss Brian Rice has a couple of other knocks to contend with ahead of the United clash but is hopeful they will pull through.