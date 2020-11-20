Football Shirt Friday and Jose’s first year at Spurs – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 20.
Football
Tottenham asked fans to recall their favourite Jose Mourinho celebrations on the anniversary of his appointment.
Jamie Carragher wouldn’t mind seeing Mourinho add another clip to that collection this weekend.
Neil Warnock revealed he was approached to take part on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.
Juan Mata gave his thoughts on bullying as part of #AntiBullyingWeek.
Mesut Ozil was campaigning against Islamophobia.
The Professional Footballers’ Association was backing the Football Shirt Friday scheme, which seeks to raise funds for the Bobby Moore Fund.
Ray Parlour was getting shirty too.
So did Tony Cottee.
Ian Mellor rolled back the years with an old Brighton shirt.
While former Norwich goalkeeper Bryan Gunn was inspired by Usain Bolt.
Happy Friday to Bastian Schweinsteiger!
Theo Walcott had that Friday feeling.
Five years of Danielle Van De Donk at Arsenal Women.
Raheem Sterling warns Spurs.
Dele Alli was working hard to get into Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen heard the call of the wild.
What do we think about Sam Billings’ dream team?
Billings also acclimatised to the South African sun.
Boxing
Tyson Fury had that Friday feeling.
But there was to be a shock twist for the not-so-happy shopper.
Not long until Daniel Dubois against Joe Joyce.
Frowback Friday for Tony Bellew.
Rugby league
Sonny Bill Williams was at worship.
Hull may have missed out on making the Grand Final but celebrated a club great’s 90th birthday.
UFC
Conor McGregor looks in great shape ahead of his UFC return.