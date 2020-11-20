Dunfermline sink Hearts to go top of Scottish Championship

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dunfermline climbed to the top of the Scottish Championship with a 2-1 win over promotion favourites Hearts on Friday.

Hearts came close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute at East End Park when Mihai Popescu headed against the crossbar from Elliott Frear’s free-kick.

Visiting goalkeeper Craig Gordon had little to do in the first half but was left to pick the ball out of his net four minutes into the second, after Dom Thomas’ left-footed drive took a wicked deflection off Popescu to leave the Scotland stopper helpless.

Dunfermline doubled their lead five minutes later when Euan Murray lost his marker at a corner to head home at the near post, with Thomas providing the assist.

Popescu headed against the bar for a second time before Stephen Kingsley pulled one back with a glancing header six minutes from time, but it was no more than a consolation goal for Robbie Neilson’s side.

The result lifts Dunfermline three points clear of Raith, who visit Inverness on Saturday and boast a better goal difference than the Pars, while Hearts are four points adrift of the new leaders.