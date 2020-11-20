James Justin honoured to share same changing room as Leicester’s title winners

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

James Justin reflected with pride on his swift progress through the ranks as he admitted he feels privileged to be sharing a dressing room with some of the players who helped Leicester to the 2015-16 Premier League title.

On the day the Foxes celebrated their shock coronation as top-flight champions four years ago, Justin was making his senior debut for Luton, with whom he made 114 appearances before switching to the King Power Stadium last year.

The 22-year-old has started all eight league games in this campaign and he revealed how fortunate he feels to be lining up alongside the likes of title winners such as Jamie Vardy, Christian Fuchs and Kasper Schmeichel.

“The old saying that a lot of Leicester fans refer to is the old 5,000-1,” he said. “No one would have ever thought it at the start of the season because it was the previous season when they had the great escape (from relegation).

“Going from the bottom of the Premier League to the top in that short amount of time is a miracle, basically, and is something that will never be forgotten, I guess, especially in Leicester fans’ heads.

“To be here now and to see the players who played in that team is just a privilege to be in this position that I am in.”

Justin was Brendan Rodgers’ first signing as Leicester manager in June 2019 and although the youngster had to be patient, he has grasped his opportunity and started their last 18 league games stretching back to March 9.

“It’s definitely something that I’ve been through in terms of playing time in my career before,” the England Under-21 international said ahead of Leicester’s trip to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday evening.

“There was a time in League Two when I wasn’t getting the minutes I was wanting to but I knew there was an end goal in my head.

“That’s the same as it’s been at Leicester with not playing too much at the start of last season and then finally getting a few games under my belt.

“There was a big transition period which came from the jump from League One to the Premier League, which I guess is natural.”

Justin believes playing in a number of positions in defence and on the flanks since bursting into the first team is a sign of the faith Rodgers has in his talent.

“Brendan is a great manager,” Justin added. “I knew that choosing Leicester City that the road into the first team was going to be hard but I would also become a better player playing under the coaching staff there.

“He didn’t have to remind me every week why I was not in the starting line-up. It was something we mutually understood.

“When it was my time to come into the team, he trusted me fully. You can see from the amount of games I’ve been playing this season that he still trusts me.”