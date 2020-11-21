Hartlepool beat struggling Yeovil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hartlepool ended their recent National League slump with a 3-1 victory at bottom club Yeovil.

Luke Molyneux gave the visitors a great start, finishing off good work from Rhys Oates to open the scoring in just the second minute.

Gavin Holohan doubled the lead in the 36th minute, slotting home when the ball broke for him inside the penalty box.

And it was 3-0 two minutes before the interval when on-loan Blackburn defender Tyler Magloire turned and finished sharply.

The winless Glovers were given hope just before the interval when Joe Quigley pulled a goal back.

But they were unable to find the target in the second half, slipping to a fourth defeat in five home matches.