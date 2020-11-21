Ethan Chislett scores late winner for AFC Wimbledon at Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ethan Chislett clinched a stoppage-time winner as AFC Wimbledon beat Rochdale 1-0 at the Crown Oil Arena.

The home side bossed possession for long periods but lacked the guile and craft to open up the visitors’ defence, while the Dons occasionally threatened on the counter attack but rarely troubled Jay Lynch in the Dale goal until late in the game.

Ryan Longman had a couple of half chances early on but failed to capitalise, while the hosts’ best chance of the first half came in the 39th minute, when a looping delivery from Tolaji Bola dropped onto the head of Matty Lund, but his effort was comfortable saved by Connal Trueman.

Dale had the first clear-cut opportunity of the day minutes into the second half, Ollie Rathbone galloping through the centre and drawing Trueman off his line but clipping the ball wide.

Joe Pigott tested Lynch with a deflected effort as the Dons finished the game strongly, with substitute Chislett then spinning sharply inside the area and firing into the bottom corner of the net to secure the three points.