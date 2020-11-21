Michael Moffat hits 100th Ayr goal in victory over Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Michael Moffat scored his 100th Ayr goal as the Honest Men picked up their first win in four Scottish Championship fixtures by beating Dundee 2-0.

Ayr had not registered a victory since their 2-1 win over Queen of the South in mid-October, but they were quick out of the blocks at Somerset Park.

It took just three minutes for the hosts to open the scoring, with Cammy Smith firing low in to the net from 12 yards after good work from Luke McCowan in the build-up.

Moffat then doubled the advantage with his milestone goal 13 minutes later, collecting a cross from the left before turning and beating debutant goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Dundee applied some pressure in the second half and Viljami Sinisalo was called upon to keep out good efforts from Christie Elliott and Shaun Byrne.

McCowan was denied by the offisde flag as Ayr looked to put the match to bed, but it was of little consequence as the home side saw out the win.