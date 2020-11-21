Bromley battle back from two down to earn a point at Maidenhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chris Bush scored a late equaliser as Bromley battled back to draw 2-2 at Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League.

Bromley made the better start but found themselves behind after 30 minutes when Josh Coley teed up Danilo Orsi-Dadomo to tap home.

The hosts then doubled their lead in the 47th minute courtesy of a stunning Shaun Donnellan volley from the edge of the box.

Coley almost made it 3-0 moments later but his acrobatic effort flew just wide of the post.

Bromley got themselves back into the game just before the hour mark when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild fired into the top corner from 20 yards.

Bush then stole a share of the spoils deep into added time by scoring from the edge of the box after a corner was cleared into his path.