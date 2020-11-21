Ronan Curtis scores twice as Portsmouth punish Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth climbed up to fourth in Sky Bet League One after taking advantage of a series of defensive errors to thrash Crewe 4-1.

Ronan Curtis scuffed the hosts in front 15 minutes in after a mix-up over a Crewe free-kick allowed Ellis Harrison to steal possession.

Five minutes before the break, centre-back Omar Beckles was caught in possession by Curtis, who, despite appearing to be fouled, bundled home his second.

On 50 minutes, midfielder Tom Naylor stepped inside a weak challenge to find the corner of the net with a left-foot drive from 20 yards.

John Marquis made it 4-0 six minutes later, reacting quickest after his initial shot had come back off the post to head in the rebound.

Visitors Crewe got the consolation goal their play deserved in the last minute of stoppage time when Oli Finney fired in a penalty after Lee Brown had been penalised for handball.