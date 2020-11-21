Oxford win at fellow strugglers Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oxford picked up a deserved three points with a 2-1 win against fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Matty Taylor could easily have had two goals in the first half, with Marcus McGuane forcing a good save from Jamie Jones and James Henry firing over.

Henry saw a header nodded off the line by Tom Pearce right on half-time, before the opening goal eventually arrived on 61 minutes.

After Wigan striker Kyle Joseph had stabbed wide of an open goal, Taylor beat Jones with a clinical finish – and Oxford never looked back.

Taylor was then twice denied further goals by Jones, with Elliott Moore also heading against the bar.

The second goal did arrive four minutes from time, when a mistake in the Wigan midfield was punished as Henry slotted the ball coolly past Jones.

Wigan substitute Thelo Aasgaard headed home his first senior goal in the last minute to set up a nervy seven minutes of stoppage time.

But Oxford held on to move up to the lofty heights of sixth-bottom.