Arbroath held to goalless draw by Morton

Arbroath are still searching for their first Scottish Championship victory of the season after being held to a 0-0 draw in a game of few chances by Morton at Gayfield.

However, the point saw them climb off the foot of the table following Alloa’s defeat at Queen of the South, while Morton sit a point adrift of the play-off places in sixth.

It was the hosts who came closest in the first half with just two minutes gone when a deep free-kick found Thomas O’Brien at the back post, but he sent his header over the crossbar.

Morton came closest to finding a winner in the 54th minute when a fine free-kick from Luca Colville hit the post and Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston gathered up the rebound.