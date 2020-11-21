Notts County net twice in stoppage time to earn dramatic win at Chesterfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ruben Rodrigues and Kyle Wootton scored in stoppage time to earn Notts County a dramatic 3-2 win at Chesterfield.

Enzio Boldewijn went close and Cal Roberts struck an upright before County took the lead in the 22nd minute, the former pouncing after Ben Turner’s header was saved.

Jonathan Smith equalised before half-time, though, with a crisp low finish from the edge of the box.

Spireites keeper Corey Addai twice denied Roberts while at the other end Tyler Denton missed a glorious chance after being teed up by namesake Tom, who then put the hosts in front with a header 12 minutes from time as the pair linked up again.

But substitute Rodrigues nodded home in the first of three added minutes and there was still time for Wootton to complete the turnaround with another header.