Danny Johnson hat-trick guides Orient to victory

A hat-trick from Danny Johnson gave Leyton Orient a comprehensive 3-0 win over Harrogate Town at Brisbane Road.

Johnson opened his account after 18 minutes when Conor Wilkinson sent him clear to drive the ball low into the net.

Johnson doubled the advantage on the half-hour when he collected a pass from Josh Coulson and rifled a left-footed powerful drive into the top corner from 20 yards.

James Brophy should have extended the advantage eight minutes later when Johnson turned provider but the wide player screwed the ball wide with only keeper James Belshaw to beat.

The Sulphurites changed from a 3-4-3 system to 4-3-3 after the break and went close when a header by Aaron Martin was grabbed on the line by O’s goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux before Johnson was gifted a goal on 73 minutes.

Jobi McAnuff sent in a corner from the left that eluded the clutches of Belshaw and Johnson, totally unmarked at the back post, had the simplest of chances to head the ball home for his 12th goal of the season.