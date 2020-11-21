Queen of the South beat Alloa to secure their first win of the season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Queen of the South secured a first win of the season and first in 2020 as they moved above opponents Alloa with a 2-0 victory.

There was a break in play after 21 minutes when James Maxwell and Andy Graham clashed heads, but both were okay to continue.

Alloa spurned the first noteworthy chance of a poor game after 36 minutes when Alan Trouten fired over from Robert Thomson’s cutback.

They were made to pay for that miss three minutes later when Gregor Buchanan powered in a header.

The home side doubled their advantage early in the second half through Joe McKee’s superb free-kick.

Stephen Dobbie was denied a third by a superb save, and the Doonhamers forward went close twice again before limping out of the action late on.