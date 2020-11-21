Fejiri Okenabirhie scores injury-time equaliser for Doncaster against Sunderland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fejiri Okenabirhie hooked in an injury-time equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw for Doncaster against Sunderland.

Grant Leadbitter’s stunning first-half strike looked to have put Sunderland on course for a deserved victory at the Keepmoat Stadium until Okenabirhie’s late leveller.

Sunderland had dominated proceedings in the first half, penning Doncaster deep into their own territory and relentlessly pushing forward. They arguably should have been awarded a penalty when Joe Wright bundled over Lynden Gooch in the box.

Clear-cut chances were hard to come by and Sunderland were rebuffed by Rovers’ debutant keeper Joe Lumley, who joined on an emergency loan from QPR the previous day.

Lumley held shots from Charlie Wyke and Chris Maguire but could do little about Leadbitter’s strike after 43 minutes.

The game opened up after the break with Doncaster seeing more of the ball but they struggled for inspiration to break down an organised Sunderland.

But they found a glimmer of light in added time when Brad Halliday’s low ball ricocheted around the box before being hooked home by Okenabirhie.