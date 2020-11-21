Jack Lankester snatches Ipswich victory against Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jack Lankester popped up with a header in the seventh minute of stoppage time to snatch Ipswich a 2-1 victory against Shrewsbury.

A bizarre own goal by Ethan Ebanks-Landell in the 75th minute had hauled Town level after Ollie Norburn’s early penalty had put the visitors in front.

Shrews defender Ebanks-Landell sliced the ball into his own net following a cross by substitute Keanan Bennetts.

The home side fell behind in the fourth minute when Ipswich defender Mark McGuinness clumsily fouled Shaun Whalley in the box and Shrewsbury skipper Norburn crashed home the spot-kick.

The visitors had claims for a second penalty in the 16th minute when McGuinness appeared to bring down Marc Pugh in the box but referee Tim Robinson turned away the Shrewsbury appeals.

Ipswich should have equalised when Kayden Jackson cut the ball back for Lankester, whose shot was blocked, and Freddie Sears’ follow-up attempt was also blocked close to the goal-line.

Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne made a last-ditch clearance after the ball came back off a post from Alan Judge in the 65th minute. But the equaliser arrived 10 minutes later and the winner came in the dying seconds.