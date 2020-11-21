King’s Lynn add to Dover’s woes with 2-0 win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Goals from Rory McAuley and substitute Adam Marriott earned King’s Lynn a 2-0 National League win over struggling Dover, who finished with 10 men.

Kairo Mitchell and Alex Brown had chances to put King’s Lynn ahead before the home side did take the lead a minute before half-time courtesy of a bullet header from McAuley.

Sam Kelly fired wide for the Linnets after a fine run in the second half and Cameron King was denied by Dover goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin when through on goal.

Mitchell was next to fire over the bar as King’s Lynn searched for the second goal to put the game to bed.

That arrived four minutes from time when they were awarded a penalty after Mitchell was hauled down by Ryan Hanson, who was sent off.

Marriott stepped up to convert the spot-kick and hand King’s Lynn a second successive win while condemning Dover to a seventh loss in eight league games.