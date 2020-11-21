Nicky Cadden’s stoppage-time free-kick earns Forest Green a point at Barrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicky Cadden’s last-gasp free-kick stole a point for Forest Green in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Barrow.

Barrow were twice indebted to the woodwork as Jake Young hit a post and the bar in the first half after Scott Quigley had a goal disallowed for offside early on for the hosts.

Elliott Whitehouse gave the visitors the lead in the 52nd minute as he glanced home Cadden’s corner at the near post.

But Barrow boss David Dunn’s substitutions worked wonders to inspire a comeback.

Luke James smashed home his second goal of the season from substitute Connor Brown’s cutback with 17 minutes left.

Barrow’s Harrison Biggins was then bundled over in the box by Jordan Moore-Taylor, with substitute Dior Angus converting the resulting spot-kick in the 83rd minute.

But the smiles were wiped off Barrow’s faces as Cadden rifled home a bullet 20-yard free-kick deep in stoppage time.