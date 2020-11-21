Eoin Doyle and Ali Crawford on target as Bolton edge lowly Stevenage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two first-half goals provided enough of a cushion for Bolton to see off a struggling Stevenage side with a 2-1 Sky Bet League Two win at the Lamex Stadium.

The visitors took the lead inside the first 15 minutes as Peter Kioso’s cross was met with a powerful strike from Antoni Sarcevic and – despite a good save from goalkeeper Jamie Cumming – the ball fell nicely to Eoin Doyle to acrobatically volley home the rebound from six yards out.

Wanderers doubled that lead nine minutes before the break as Gethin Jones’s great penetrative run down the left flank found Ali Crawford, who fired a low curling effort home from the edge of the box.

The hosts were back in the game a minute before half-time though with Aramide Oteh’s cross from the byline falling to Tom Pett, who fired the ball into the top corner from 18 yards out.

The second half passed without either side able to create many clear-cut chances, usually finding their route blocked once they entered the final third.

The closest either club came was a thunderous strike from Jones that stung the gloves of Cumming at his near post.