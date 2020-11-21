Ten-man Accrington hold out for a point against Lincoln

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Accrington chalked up their first draw of the season with a goalless encounter against Lincoln as the Reds held on with 10 men.

Sean McConville had only come on the pitch with 66 minutes gone but he was shown a red card five minutes later for a high tackle on Lewis Montsma.

Lincoln pressed and hit the woodwork twice in the latter stages but they could not capitalise on the man advantage.

It was a lively opening as, within two minutes, Lincoln keeper Alex Palmer produced a superb double save, keeping out Matt Butcher’s fierce strike and Joe Pritchard’s follow-up.

The Imps went straight down the other end and Mark Hughes cleared a Conor McGrandles shot off the line.

Pritchard fired a free-kick narrowly wide for Stanley and Palmer kept out a Dion Charles effort after the break.

McConville saw red and Lincoln tried to take advantage of their extra man.

Substitute Anthony Scully hit the post with a fierce strike while Jorge Grant’s ball in was flicked onto the woodwork in the dying minutes.