Wrexham secure win against Aldershot

Luke Young gave Wrexham a 1-0 home victory over Aldershot in the National League.

The 27-year-old midfielder earned Dean Keates’ team a second successive victory with a well-struck shot in the 64th minute.

The hosts had the best chances of the first half, threatening when goalkeeper Brad James denied Jordan Ponticelli.

The on-loan Middlesbrough man then did well to acrobatically tip over Young’s free-kick just before the break.

However, Young was able to break the deadlock 18 minutes after the turnaround, firing only their third goal at the Racecourse Ground in their fourth match there this season.

The visitors were unable to find an equaliser and saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end.