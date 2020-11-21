Harry Smith at the double as Northampton cruise to victory against Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harry Smith’s brace of goals set Northampton on course for a precious 3-1 win as hosts Burton dropped to the foot of the League One table.

Smith’s first league goal of the campaign gave the Cobblers a second-minute lead, the striker finding space on the edge of the six-yard box to glance the ball in after Sam Hoskins had flicked on Alan Sheehan’s free-kick.

Smith’s second, midway through the second half, came as he raced onto a pass from Jack Sowerby to slip the ball beyond the advancing Ben Garratt and find the bottom corner.

Niall Ennis rattled the post for Albion moments later as the hosts looked for a lifeline but when substitute Chris Lines smashed home Mark Marshall’s cross after 81 minutes it was game over for Burton.

There was a consolation goal for Albion in stoppage time, defender Fraser Horsfall penalised for handling a cross as it came into the box giving Lucas Akins the chance to fire home, low to the bottom corner from the penalty spot.