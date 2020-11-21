Craig Eastmond nets stoppage-time equaliser as Sutton earn Wealdstone draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Craig Eastmond snatched a last-gasp point for Sutton in an entertaining 3-3 draw at fellow National League high-flyers Wealdstone.

Isaac Olaofe celebrated his 21st birthday in style as the on-loan Millwall striker opened the scoring for Sutton in the fourth minute when he slotted home from close range.

The visitors moved 2-0 ahead after 11 minutes in fortuitous fashion as Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted’s clearance ricocheted off Omar Bugiel and into the net.

Wealdstone halved the deficit when Ross Lafayette headed home in the 47th minute before the striker grabbed his second to level for the hosts in 67th minute.

The home side then looked to have won it late on when Jacob Mendy found the net from long range in the 88th minute, but Eastmond stabbed home from a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to grab a late point.