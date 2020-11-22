Nice try – 5 great Twickenham scores from England players

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England wing Jonny May conjured one of most electric tries witnessed at Twickenham as Ireland were swept aside 18-7 in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Here the PA news agency examines five of the best touchdowns score by an Englishman at their home ground.

Dan Luger v Fiji, 1999

An attack that swept from wing to wing started with Lawrence Dallaglio and Matt Perry galloping down the blindside and just as the move was about to break down in midfield, hard rucking revived the situation as Luger was released by Neil Back to beat three Fijian defenders and touch down.

Ben Cohen v Ireland, 2002

Ben Cohen scored a superb try against Ireland in 2002 (Tom Hevezi/PA)

England pounced from the restart in a raid that began with a carry by Joe Worsley, gained momentum with purposeful runs by Austin Healey and Kyran Bracken and ended with Cohen taking the scoring pass from Worsley.

Jonny Wilkinson v New Zealand, 2002

Jonny Wilkinson dotted down a fine try against New Zealand (David Davies/PA)

Scored when Wilkinson was in peak form, a clever finish saw the playmaker pop up at scrum-half, spot there was no last line of defence and chip over the black wall before gathering the ball for a classy finish. The move started from a turnover inside England’s half and contained waves of attacks.

Chris Ashton v Australia, 2010

Chris Ashton scored a memorable try against Australia (Clive Gee/PA)

Camped on their own line with the Wallabies on the brink of scoring, Will Genia was turned over and England pounced. Ben Youngs darted off from scrum-half, Courtney Lawes took the ball on and then Ashton arrived with his scorching pace sweeping him infield and beyond Kurtley Beale to cross.

Jonny May v New Zealand, 2014

Two of the most memorable tries against New Zealand in English rugby history, only one can go through to the #TryOfTheDecade final 🏆 1️⃣ @Manutuilagi scores in the opening minutes of the @rugbyworldcup semi-final 🙌 2️⃣ Jonny May sprints away in 2014 in front of a home crowd 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/oZSiu2VLD8 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 5, 2020

May’s first try for England came on his eighth appearance – and it was worth the wait. Taking Brad Barritt’s long pass in midfield, he made veteran All Black centre Conrad Smith look like a turning oil tanker as he sped clear on his outside before easily rounding Israel Dagg for a sensational try.