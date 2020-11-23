On this day in 2012: Mark Hughes sacked as QPR manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mark Hughes was sacked as manager of QPR on this day in 2012.

The London club were bottom of the Premier League having failed to win any of their opening 12 games of the season.

Hughes had been in charge at Loftus Road for just 10 months and escaped relegation in 2011-12 only on the final day of the campaign. Overall he had won just eight of 34 matches.

Things quickly turned sour for Hughes at Loftus Road (Lewis Whyld/PA)

A statement from the club thanked the Welshman “for his commitment, hard work and dedication” but concluded the club’s situation left them “with very little choice but to make a change”.

Hughes was replaced almost exactly 24 hours later by Harry Redknapp and a whirlwind couple of days ended with a 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Hughes’ sacking indicated his gamble on quitting Fulham in June 2011 had failed. Hughes led the Cottagers to an eighth-placed finish and Europa League qualification but left after one season in charge saying, “As a young, ambitious manager I wish to move on to further my experiences”.

Then 47, Hughes had been hoping to reignite a managerial career that had shown promise with the Wales national team, Blackburn and Manchester City but had suffered a setback when new owners at the latter replaced him with Roberto Mancini.

Hughes struggled to get results despite big-name signings such as Jose Bosingwa (left) (Jonathan Brady/PA)

QPR turned to him after sacking Neil Warnock in January 2012 and he fulfilled his initial challenge of keeping them up, despite a defeat at Manchester City that saw his former club crowned champions on a dramatic last day.

The club then made their ambitions clear with a heavy summer of recruitment that included the signings of Julio Cesar, Jose Bosingwa, Park Ji-sung and Stephane Mbia but initial results were poor.

Chairman Tony Fernandes publicly backed Hughes on a number of occasions but patience eventually ran out.

Redknapp brought QPR back to the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Redknapp was unable to stave off relegation but guided the Rs back to the top flight via the Championship play-offs the following year.

Hughes returned to management with Stoke in 2013 and spent almost five years in charge at the bet365 Stadium, the longest tenure of his career. He then had a brief spell at Southampton in 2018.