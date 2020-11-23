Joe Ward doubtful for Plymouth clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Joe Ward appears a major doubt for Peterborough’s Sky Bet League One home clash against Plymouth on Tuesday.

The winger suffered a knee injury during Posh’s 2-1 home defeat against Blackpool on Saturday and went off during the second half.

Defender Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and forward Ricky-Jade Jones (leg injury) are set to be absent as second-placed Peterborough look to get back to winning ways.

Manager Darren Ferguson has now seen his side suffer successive league reversals, with the Blackpool loss following a 2-0 defeat against Crewe.

Plymouth are back on the road for the second time in three days, and manager Ryan Lowe will be requiring an immediate response after a 5-1 drubbing at Fleetwood.

Lowe is likely to make changes, and there could be a start for George Cooper against his former club.

Argyle, meanwhile, will be without the services of Niall Canavan, who was sent off late in the Fleetwood game.

Canavan received a second yellow card and he is now suspended for the trip to Peterborough.