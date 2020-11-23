Leyton Orient quartet on comeback trail but likely to miss Bradford match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leyton Orient’s injury problems are easing but Tuesday’s clash with Bradford could come too soon for several players.

Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou were expected to rejoin the squad for Monday’s training session but manager Ross Embleton admitted he would be “very surprised” if the pair are available against the Bantams.

Myles Judd and Craig Clay have resumed training after their respective hamstring injuries but are not yet match-fit.

Embleton told the club’s YouTube channel after victory over Harrogate: “We should see them all back among the group next week – whether they’re quite ready to go Tuesday, I’m not quite convinced.”

Bradford could welcome back Billy Clarke and Bryce Hosannah for the game, though Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Oldham may be more likely.

Midfielder Callum Cooke is doubtful and the game is expected to come too soon for forward Kurtis Guthrie.

Another striker, Lee Novak remains sidelined while Gareth Evans was substituted at half-time on his return from injury against Salford at the weekend.

Zeli Ismail also returned to action in that game as a second-half substitute while teenage defender Reece Staunton could return after sitting out the clash at the Peninsula Stadium.