Jake Caprice expected to miss Colchester fixture

Exeter are likely to be without defender Jake Caprice for Tuesday’s clash with Colchester after his name was added to their lengthy injury list at the weekend.

Caprice, who missed the start of the campaign due to a quad injury sustained in pre-season, was taken off with a tight hamstring midway through Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Oldham and could now face another spell on the sidelines.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor also lost forward Ben Seymour to a hamstring injury in the victory over West Brom Under-21s last week.

City will assess Tom Parkes and Josh Key and decide whether the pair are ready to return.

Luke Norris will be hoping he has done enough to secure a place in Colchester’s starting line-up after coming off the bench to score a late equaliser last time out.

The striker had only been on the pitch for five minutes when he levelled things up in the 85th minute at Mansfield on Friday night to secure a 1-1 draw.

Ben Stevenson returned from a groin injury in that game and was given 70 minutes in his first outing since November 3.

Callum Harriott made his return from a hamstring injury off the bench in the second half and could feature again.