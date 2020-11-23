Adam Smith and Philip Billing in line for Bournemouth return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bournemouth could welcome back Adam Smith and Philip Billing for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Smith and Billing missed Saturday’s 4-2 win over Reading as a precaution having been close to Joshua King a day before the striker tested positive for Covid-19.

King is still unavailable as he continues to self-isolate.

Cameron Carter-Vickers remains on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Harry Arter could return for Forest against his former club.

Arter has recovered from a knock picked up on international duty and was an unused substitute against Barnsley on Saturday.

Lewis Grabban is still out with a hip problem and Samba Sow has a hamstring injury.

Joe Worrall and Tyler Blackett are long-term absentees.