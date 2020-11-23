New boss Keith Hill makes Tranmere bow as in-form Rovers host Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Keith Hill takes charge of Tranmere for the first time in the wake of their 5-0 thrashing of Grimsby at the weekend.

Hill, who has succeeded Mike Jackson in the Prenton Park dugout, has signed a contract until the end of the season with a potential automatic extension.

He is expecting to be without defender Liam Ridehalgh who recently returned to training following a groin injury.

The game may also come too soon for midfielder Paul Lewis, while forward Stefan Payne (groin) remains a longer-term absentee.

Carlisle midfielder Dean Furman is expected to return to the Cumbrians’ squad after missing the 3-0 win at Crawley.

Furman returned from a gruelling international break in South Africa and boss Chris Beech opted to give him a few extra days to recover.

Rod McDonald is set to remain sidelined with a groin injury while Connor Malley is out for up to a month with a foot injury.

Otherwise Beech is not expected to have any more injury issues as his side bid to build on their impressive win on the south coast.